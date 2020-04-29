Texas A&M tests tuberculosis vaccine for possible use in coronavirus fight

(CNN) - Doctors at Texas A&M announced they’re going to start a clinical trial of a 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine. It can help boost the immune system, and they hope it will work for COVID-19.

Researchers at Texas A&M University are leading an effort to see if a tuberculosis vaccine can be used to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. (Source: Courtesy Texas A&M University/CNN)

The Texas A&M Health Science Center is leading a group of doctors and scientists from across the nation studying whether BCG could be used to stymie the worst effects of COVID-19, including death and hospitalization.

“Sometimes we’ve found that an old drug, one that we’ve used for years, can serve a new purpose," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist.

An advantage of old drugs for new purposes: They’ve been used before, so doctors know a lot about their safety profile. BCG could be widely available for use against COVID-19 in just six months.

Hundreds of millions of doses of the BCG vaccine are given every year, mostly in developing countries. It is used to treat bladder cancer in the U.S.

A disadvantage: since it wasn’t designed specifically for COVID-19, it might not work for COVID-19, and it could be harmful to some.

“Seems a bit of a stretch, but it’s very novel, and desperate times demand desperate measures. It’s worth the clinical trial,” Schaffner said.

In the end, it might be combination of old and new drugs that gets the world out of this pandemic.

“We need a multi-pronged approach because we need help here. And we need to go down every trail, investigate every possibility,” Schaffner said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.