Tent City residents forced out as move-out date arrives

Some of the last remaining residents of a North Topeka homeless camp known as Tent City were being forced out of the area Monday morning.

Andy Williams, a spokesman for BNSF Railroad, said residents of Tent City had 72 hours notice that they would have to be out by Monday. A few were granted more time, but would have to be out by Thursday.

Williams said Monday’s move-out date had been set for several weeks as the Topeka Homeless Task Force worked to provide other housing options. However, he added the COVID-19 pandemic added to the urgency

The camp is located just north of the Kansas River near the 300 block of NE Curtis, about three blocks east of the Topeka Rescue Mission. It had about 60 residents last summer but people had been moving out the past few weeks when the deadline to leave was issued.

Topeka Rescue Mission executive director Barry Feaker said Monday that only about 10 people remained in Tent City as of Monday morning.

Feaker says several have found transitional housing for six months with vouchers that were made available through a private donation. Others have moved into the Mission. One man told 13 NEWS on Monday he was looking for another location to camp.

Feaker added the Mission has been taking steps to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including screening guests for symptoms and looking for areas to isolate individuals showing signs of the illness. He said the Mission had about 250 guests on Monday.