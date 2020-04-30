Tennis courts padlocked during COVID-19 pandemic

Tennis courts at some Topeka middle schools are padlocked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courts that usually are open to the public when school isn't in session are closed at Jardine Middle School and Chase Middle School.

The courts at Jardine, 2600 S.W. 33rd, were open until about a week ago, when they were padlocked.

The courts at Chase, 2250 N.E. State St., have been padlocked for several weeks.

Topeka Public Schools spokeswoman Erika Hall says the courts were shut down as a result of Shawnee County's stay-at-home order.

Hall said the order was issued on March 24 and "prohibited the use of playgrounds and public exercise equipment. In compliance with the order, Topeka Public Schools was required to restrict access to certain school facilities to protect students, staff and patrons."

Hall said the district will continue to assess public access to school facilities "based on state and county health official guidance and will continue to make decisions that prioritize the safety of the community."

There was no immediate word on when tennis courts at the middle schools may reopen.