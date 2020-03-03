Tennessee Dems sue to extend poll hours in storm-torn county

The Tennessee Democratic Party has sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office to extend voting hours in a tornado-stricken county from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Party spokeswoman Emily Cupples said voting locations in Davidson County opened an hour later -- at 8 a.m. -- after an early morning tornado damaged more than a dozen polling places and voters were advised to go to other locations to cast ballots. Cupples said some voters showed up at 7 a.m. but their polling locations weren't open and they had to leave without being able to vote.