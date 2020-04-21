Tenn. man banned from doing business in Kansas after selling counterfeit Chiefs gear

A man who was caught selling counterfeit Chiefs merchandise at pop-up strands around Topeka has been banned from doing business in Kansas.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Philip Colwell Jr., of McKenzie, Tennessee, sold counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV merchandise at pop-up stands at 10th and Wanamaker and 33rd and Gage.

Shawnee County District Judge Mary Christopher made the ruling after Colwell failed to respond to a lawsuit filed against him.

He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in penalties and the cost of the attorney general’s investigation.

