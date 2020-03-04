Tenn. Titans player shares advice with Seaman Middle School students

A Tennessee Titans football player returned to his home state of Kansas Wednesday to inspire the next generation.

Amani Bledsoe is a defensive end for the Titans and a Lawrence High School alumni.

He spoke to Seaman Middle School students about making good choices and shared some advice as they prepare to transition into high school.

He also signed autographs and talked about his experience as a professional athlete.

Bledsoe said, "We love to reach out to the community and the fans because you gotta give back to your roots and those kids too because you were once there, so it's nice to always give back."

He has ties to Topeka through his mom who is a social worker at the school.