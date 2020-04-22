Temporary housing for COVID-19 patients coming to Emporia

Emporia could soon see special temporary housing for certain coronavirus patients, according to KVOE radio.

Lyon County Emergency Management Director Jarrod Fell tells KVOE that the “non-congregant” temporary housing will allow people to quarantine or stay in non-hospital isolation living quarters if they can’t do so at present because of current arrangements.

Details of the temporary housing arrangement haven't been released yet, according to KVOE, including the locations and number of spaces available for patients.

However, the radiio station did report that a residence hall at Emporia State University didn't meet state requirements

KVOE says Gov. Laura Kelly briefly mentioned the state’s plans during her daily news briefing Tuesday. Without mentioning details, Kelly said the state has secured housing for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t need hospitalization or are part of the contact-tracing investigation process.

On Tuesday, Lyon County Public Health reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. Lyon County now has 110 confirmed patients and 133 total cases, including 22 probable positives and one death, the radio station said.

Lyon County Public Health on Monday began announcing locations of coronavirus clusters in Emporia. Four such clustters were at production plants: Tyson; Simmons; Hostess; and Detroit Reman.

KVOE reports that case numbers held steady Tuesday at Simmons (13), Hostess (four) and Detroit Reman (four), but Tyson’s number jumped 14, to 48 from 34. Seven cases also have been reported at Heritage Pentecostal Church, 1827 Road G, just west of Emporia.