Temporary drive-thru respiratory clinic to open in Manhattan

A big white tent has popped up outside the Riley County Health Department this week, as an extension of the Konza Prairie Community Health Center.

Finding a need for continuing to follow the social distancing and still be able to provide respiratory outpatient treatment for community members, the Konza Prairie Community Health Center will be moving their respiratory appointments to the tent.

This temporary facility will allow patients to remain in their vehicle while being examined as well as receive treatment in the car.

The respiratory clinic does require a physician’s referral, just like the swabbing station that will operate in the same area, allowing staff to have better flow of patients.

The staffing for the respiratory clinic are doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses and staff from area medical practices who have been granted emergency certification to work for Konza Prairie Community Health Center.

“At times like these, you realize that, everybody is getting together and collaborating together and working to take care of all the people that need it.” Konza Prairie CHC, Chief Executive Officer, Lee Wolf says.

All the health care professionals, and staff working in the respiratory clinic are volunteering their time. These individuals are at the clinic outside of their office hours as volunteers to continue to keep our community healthy.

The respiratory clinic will be open starting Monday, April 27th, with appointments Monday through Friday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Contact your primary care physician if you think you need an appointment.