Temple Beth Sholom's 55th annual Blintze Bruch rescheduled for July 19

Hundreds of Topeka-area residents look forward each spring to attending Temple Beth Sholom's Blintze Brunch and Jewish Cultural Fair.

But the 55th annual event, which had been scheduled for April 26, was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a new time and date has been set -- from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday July 19 at Temple Beth Sholom 4200 S.W. Munson.

Unlike past years, when attendees could come inside the temple's social hall for the event, this year's version will be a drive-through event, with orders taken in advance.

The event will offer a scaled-back selection of food items, including blintzes; meat and potato knishes; and rolled cabbage.

Jack Wisman, a longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom and a Blintze Brunch organizer, said some of the other features of previous events won't take place this year, including a bake sale and auctiion.

Still, Wisman is looking forward to the event, which is an annual fundraiser for Temple Beth Sholom.

"It's not the way we want it," Wisman said, "but then a lot of events aren't the way they want them to be, so we're going to deal with it."

Wisman said patrons will enter the temple parking area from the east, turn north and go around the back side of the building, where they will pick up their orders. Vehicles then will exit the same way they entered.

"It'll work," he said. "We encourage people to come. There'll still be plenty of food."

More information will be posted closer to the event date on the Blintze Brunch Facebook page.