Teen arrested for burglary in Montera neighborhood

Officials in Shawnee County say they used a drone to help nab a suspected thief early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Montara subdivision around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of juveniles looking through vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they located three teens laying in a field near Pauline South Middle School.

The juveniles fled after deputies attempted to make contact.

However, officials say two suspects were located a short time later, one was taken into custody.

That suspect, a 17-year-old male whose name was not released, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Burglary, Attempted Theft and Criminal Damage.