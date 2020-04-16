Teen arrested after crashing car full of drugs in East Topeka

One man is facing multiple felony charges after trying to outrun a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Wednesday afternoon.

The agency says Carlos Stephens, 19, was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop.

Officials say Stephens took off after the trooper tried to pull him over for speeding near 11th and SE Golden.

KHP says Stephens crashed his Ford Focus into a ravine at SE Adams under I-70.

He and a 17-year-old female passenger fled on foot, running through Shunga Creek.

The two were captured a short time later.

Officials say several types of drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, along with a stolen gun were inside the car.

KHP did not say if the minor female was facing any charges.

