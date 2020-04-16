Teen arrested for probation violation, drugs, weapons found in home

A 17-year-old was arrested following warrant execution Tuesday evening in Topeka.

Around 7 p.m., the Shawnee County Fugitive Warrants Unit served an arrest warrant in the 1400 block of SW Byron Street. While serving the warrant, deputies noticed drug paraphernalia and narcotics inside the home.

The Shawnee County Drug Task Force then executed a search warrant, and seized several items from the home, including two semiautomatic pistols, ammunition, THC edibles and over 100 suspected unlawful pills that are being sent to the KBI for analysis.

Jeremiah Guesby, 17, of Topeka was arrested for Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Probation Violation, and Interference with Law Enforcement.