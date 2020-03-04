Team Red White and Blue presented at Military Relations luncheon in Manhattan

Enriching the lives of America’s veterans is the goal of Team RWB, whose local representative was the guest speaker at today’s Military Relations luncheon in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Military Relations luncheon was held at the Four Points by Sheraton.

Guest speaker Scott Dietrich, talked to the crowd about the local chapter of Team Red White and blue, explaining the mission of the group and his hopes to expand the group to help assist more veterans.

Civilians and veterans are welcome to join Team RWB and participate in events throughout the community including bi-weekly walks.

“We want to get people out and get people working together, and really make…strength our local communities, and ease that transition of veterans back into that community.” Team Red White and Blue Flint Hills, Chapter Captain, Scott Dietrich says.

For more information on Team Red White and Blue, visit the Team RWB website for details.