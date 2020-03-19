Task force release guidelines for Kansas schools to learn outside classroom

The Kansas State Department of Education released guidelines Thursday for Kansas educators to support learning outside the classroom, as coronavirus halts traditional practices.

On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly released an executive order closing all K-12 school buildings in Kansas.

The buildings are closed for deep-cleaning and to abide by CDC guidelines of limiting large groups of people.

The Department of Education put together the 'Continuous Learning Task Force' to develop ways for Kansas students to learn outside normal practices.

The guidelines are to be used as a framework, but each district is asked to make local decisions based on resources available to them.

The task force said some options are take-home learning packets or online learning.

With not every student having access to the internet or technology devices at home, they said school districts can reach out to local internet service providers and other community partners for help.

The task force said their main focus is 'less is more.'

In the technology guidelines they don't want the students to be stuck staring at a screen all day, they encourage educators to implement hands on learning as well.

Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson, said at this time state assessments have been cancelled, unless the governor's executive order changes to allow students back in the school's.

School district superintendents are scheduled to talk Thursday about ways to implement the task force recommendations.

They are then encouraged to develop a five-day plan to lay out plans, discuss scheduling and learning materials.