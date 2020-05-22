Tanglewood Health and Rehab to begin COVID-19 testing on residents and employees Tuesday

Health Mark Group Services, the owner of Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation in Topeka, will start testing residents and employees for the virus in all its Kansas facilities beginning Tuesday.

Employees will receive an additional test every two weeks.

HMG’S President and CEO Derek Prince said the process of getting the tests for the facilities, which are paid for by the company, began at the start of March.

“We decided we want to be proactive and get ahead of the game,” Prince said Friday. “Anything as far as us trying to reopen our facilities to get our visitors back to where they can see their loved ones there’s gotta be a level of testing that has to be available.”

Prince said the process was first tried at HMG’S facilities in Texas and said it lowered stress and families hope it's a step toward reuniting them with their loved ones.

“What we have found out for both our family members and our team members as we have started testing it has somewhat eased anxiety because people understand yes, there is COVID or no there is no and anxiety has actually been lower since we began our testing protocol.”

Tanglewood has no positive COVID-19 cases, but clusters in long term care facilities across the state accounted for 632 cases.

