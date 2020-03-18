TPS working on response to coronavirus

Topeka Public Schools has been working to address student's needs during the COVID-19 concerns.

Superintendent Tiffany Anderson implemented the district's COVID-19 Response Team on Monday.

The Response Team has mobilized to keep students fed while schools are closed, and they have drafted a plan to continue students' lessons while they stay at home.

“In a time when anxiety may be high surrounding COVID-19, Topeka Public Schools wants to assure our families that we remain focused on doing what we can to ensure resources and support systems are in place for our scholars," Dr. Anderson said. "We love our children dearly, we miss them and our dedicated educators are prepared to be innovative in continuing to support students in a new way.”

The district says they will share their continuous learning plan with parents and students within the next few days.

The Response Team also implemented other resources and plans, including a support line for parents and a plan to fulfill employee payroll needs.