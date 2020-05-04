TPS sets up SOS Fund for #GivingTuesdayNow

Tomorrow is #GivingTuesdayNow, a variation on the annual #GivingTuesday done in December.

Topeka Public Schools is recruiting people to give to those in need. The Topeka Public Schools Foundation has set up a COVID-19 SOS (support our students and staff) Fund.

The fund was created to help district students and staff meet COVID-related needs they find themselves struggling to meet.

#GivingTuesdayNow was established as a global day of giving in response to the coronavirus pandemic.