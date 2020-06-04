TPS hosts 27th annual Winfred Tidwell golf tournament

The 27th annual Winfred Tidwell Memorial golf tournament to support local students teed off at Great Life Shawnee Country Club on June 4.

More than 50 players got back on the greens and played golf for a cause that provides money for educational grants, scholarships, programs and services in Topeka Public Schools.

Pamela Johnson Betts, TPS Executive Director, said the number of attendees was on-par with last year’s despite regulations for COVID-19.

“We have strong supporters but another thing, the other piece of it, is that people are just looking for an opportunity to get out of the house. They're looking for a way to get back to a resemblance of normalcy. So, we have fresh air and a chance to visit with friends and we got a good turn out.”

COVID-19 changes plans a bit for the players though. They could choose to ride in an individual cart, gloves and masks packets were handed out, tee times were at ten-minute intervals to encourage social distancing, as opposed to the scramble style from year's past, and winners were announced via email rather than at a post-tournament party.

Betts said, “We hope that everybody that chooses to play feels safe."

TPS had to get through some sand-traps to get this event scheduled on time. They had to make sure to stay within COVID-19 Phase Two restrictions, as well as being in accordance with the country club’s guidelines.

“The people that have chosen to be participants in this tourney have rolled with the punches. Nobody’s complained, everybody’s out having a good time,” said, Betts. “We think they’re smiling but since they have masks on we’re not exactly sure, but their eyes look like they’re smiling.”

At the end of the day, teams will bring their score cards to the golf course staff to get their final tally to see if they walk away with the win.

Betts said that although there is a lot of fun on the course and hanging out with friends under the shade, the meaning of the day is much more.

“We’re not just getting money that we give back to Topeka Public Schools, but we’re honoring a long time educator, Winfred Tidwell. Who was an administrator in Topeka public schools for 27 years, and many people don’t remember him at this point, but not only was he an administrator he was a teacher and an avid golf player,” said Betts. “This is a win-win and an honoring to a wonderful guy, Winfred Tidwell.”