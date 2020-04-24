TPS gives out food at Hummer Sports Park

Cars lined the parking lot at Hummer Sports Park, but not for football.

Topeka Public Schools was giving out free meals at the sports park Friday.

Volunteers with TPS packaged produce in bags and put them in the backs of cars without ever coming into contact with the drivers.

Cap City partnered with harvesters for food distribution.

Volunteers say they're just glad to help in these tough times.

“People are in need,” Capital City Principal Arin McCoy said. “I really hate to say it, but people need to get out and this is a safe way for them to get food and not have to be in other places in other people's space. We're just excited to serve this community.”

For more information on where to find the next food distribution, go to topekapublicschools.net