TPS Spanish teacher invests in students during summer break

A USD 501 educator was supposed to be on a flight home to Spain this summer after spending her first year teaching in Topeka.

The coronavirus outbreak disrupted those plans, but Silvia Garcia decided to make the most out of the experience.

Garcia came to Topeka from Spain in August to teach Spanish to 5th graders at Whitson Elementary School.

"When I came here I was like a stranger. I didn't know anything from here or Topeka," she said.

As COVID-19 forced classes to transition online, she quickly learned to adapt.

"We try to make a mixture between academics, engaging and social skills for our kids and let them feel important because they are also living this and it's rough for them," Garcia said.

Throughout the pandemic she's also struggled with being away from her own family.

Garcia said, "It's not easy because you have to cheer up your family there, your family here...my kids."

After months of holding out hope, she had to cancel her trip home for the summer and stay in Topeka.

To make the most out of it, Garcia joined USD 501's summer enrichment program teaching Spanish to 2nd-5th graders online.

"I'm trying to be an example for them and let them they are not alone in this," she continued saying, "Let's be productive, let's be doers not just wait to see what's going on or what's happening."

Garcia said she is glad to have the opportunity to connect more with the community.

"I'm really learning a lot about the way Topekans behave, the way they teach and the way they practice kindness," she added, "It's really amazing for me and I wanted to put that in my life too."

Garcia said she will continue teaching Spanish at Whitson Elementary in the upcoming school year.