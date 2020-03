Topeka Police are looking for an aggravated battery suspect.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of SE Evans after 5 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. They were notified a person of interest was fleeing in a black car.

When officers arrived, that subject rammed into a police car and fled on foot. Ian Mwaniki, 24, is still at large. An investigation is ongoing.

No officers or citizens were injured in the incident.