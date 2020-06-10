TPD scan MacLennan Park trails for alleged robber

A Topeka resident was robbed on the MacLennan Park trails by the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, says an off duty officer involved in the situation.

The robbery happened on the trails behind the Governor’s Mansion by the hunting and wildlife sections of the trails says the officer.

Topeka Police believe the suspect is still out in the trails and have vehicles parked around the property watching the tree lines.

The Topeka Police Department also has a helicopter scanning the area from above the tree line.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

