TPD report shows violent crime up, property crime down in city

Topeka Police said statistics for the first half of the year show COVID-19 has even impacted the city's crime trends.

They show violent crime is up 13%, while property crime is down 5% from this time last year.

TPD also identified four areas in the city as 'crime hot spots.'

Lt. Andrew Beightel said, "We do have several slight increases in violent crime in Central Topeka, North Topeka, down in the Hi-Crest neighborhood as well as in the Highland Park neighborhoods."

He said assault and battery made up 65% of the city's violent crime from January 1st through April 26th, with 18 more incidents than in 2019 during the same time period.

Johnathan Sublet, lead pastor of Fellowship Bible Church's Hi-Crest campus said, "Those numbers are not surprising. When I moved here I was told the two hot spots are the central part and Hi-Crest, and if you look at it, traditionally under-resourced neighborhoods are higher in crime."

He said to see a transformation, there must be commitment.

"If we invested in neighborhoods like Hi-Crest, it would cause people to start choosing Topeka because they would see how we have chosen to work in under-resourced and under-funded neighborhoods, to bring about change," said Sublet.

Homicide and robbery to an individual also saw an increase from 2019.

However, property crime, including shoplifting and theft, were both down.

"There is a little bit of a difference in the crime trend I think due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lt. Beightel.

Sublet said these trends don't paint the entire picture though.

"When people lose hope, that leads to a lot of things," he continued saying, "I think as we see lives transformed and we give other options, that's what's going to solve our crime problem."

Lt. Beightel said TPD is working with those communities to increase the quality of life.

For a full breakdown of these crime statistics, visit the Topeka Police Department's YouTube page.