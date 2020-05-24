TPD on-duty officer involved in rollover accident

The Topeka Police Department said one of their officers was involved in a rollover accident early Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of 6th and Washburn Ave.

Witnesses told police an officer in a TPD vehicle was heading southbound on Washburn Ave. when a car going eastbound on 6th ran a red light, crashing into the officer.

The cop car rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof.

The officer and a passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.