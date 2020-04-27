17yo now arrested for weekend shooting, 18yo misidentified as suspect

The Topeka Police Department has released a correction in relation to a shooting arrest Sunday afternoon.

The Department had initially named 18-year-old Devante Jones as the arrested man in connection with the shooting, but Jones was actually arrested for violating the Governor's Proclamation.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked on charges of Aggravated Battery, Criminal Use of a Weapon and Violation of Governor's Proclamation.

TPD apologized for the error.