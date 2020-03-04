TPD kicks off Citizen's Academy

The Topeka Police Department kicked off their 2020 Citizen's Academy Tuesday night.

The Academy, which will hold classes every Wednesday through May 13, is a way for the Police Department to be transparent and honest with the community.

Participants get to see behind the scenes and learn the inner workings of the department, from crime scene investigations to bomb disposal and a lot more.

Lt. Andrew Beightel says the academy is a great way for the public to gain a better understanding of how they operate.

"It's good information for all of the community. The people that we serve, we would like to invite them in and say 'Hey, this is exactly what we do, why we do it, and this is how we do a lot of the things that we do."

Classes are held every Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those interested can apply here