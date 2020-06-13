One person dead after incident near Hillcrest Park

The Topeka Police Department is investigating an incident where one person was killed just east of 21st and SE Indiana, near Hillcrest Park.

A Topeka Police Watch Commander confirmed one person has been taken into custody,

Shawnee County Dispatchers say the person was shot.

A car at the scene was left damaged and wrecked in front of a nearby home. Police have surrounded the area with crime scene tape.

Initial calls came in at 8:00 Saturday night.

No other information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation. TPD says more details will be released as soon as possible.