Topeka police officers were called to Tacos El Mexico restaurant around 7:00 Monday morning in reference to a hit and run accident into the building.

A white Ford extended cab pickup appears to have struck the side of the building and was last seen leaving the lot driven by a man in an unknown direction of travel. The vehicle has all black wheels and a black ladder rack on the bed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Topeka Police.