The Topeka Police Department is investigating after recieving a call that a four-year-old was shot in central Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatchers say the child got ahold of a firearm and shot themself.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of SW Clay around 8:00 p.m.

Officers are still at the scene conducting an investigation. We'll post more details as soon as they're available.