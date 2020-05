One woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in central Topeka Thursday morning.

Police were called to the College Villas Apartments at 1414 SW Byron at 6:33 a.m., when they arrived they found the victim who said she was attacked by a man she knows.

The suspect's name has not been released.

The extent of the woman's injuries has also not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.