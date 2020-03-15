TPD investigates after a man was shot in the foot

Topeka Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot.

According to officers, just before midnight Saturday, they were called to the 3300 block of Eveningside Dr.

Police say the man went to the hospital in his own vehicle.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating to see if the injury was self inflicted, but the man is not cooperating with the investigation.

They are not currently looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.