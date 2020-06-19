Topeka police reform encouraged by U.S. Rep. Marshall

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is seeking police reform after support of the JUSTICE Act.

Topeka Chief of Police Bill Cochran said it is okay to consider a shift in police budgeting but there needs to be more talks before they will defund anything in the department.

According to a press release, among other provisions, the bill would require reporting on Use of Force and No-Knock Warrants, require law enforcement agencies to maintain and share disciplinary records, make lynching a federal crime, provide $500 million for state and local agencies to equip all officers with body cameras, and $225 million in grant funding for de-escalation training.

Across the country, some groups are advocating that police departments be defunded.

This comes after the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.

Cochran said, "Keep in mind, social services, are they going to be out there at 2 o'clock in the morning."

He said that people need to know where the money will go and what it will do.

"When you talk about you move funds from here to there or wherever, I think you just really need to be aware what you're going to do with those dollars, who's going to be managing those dollars and then are you going to be able to provide the same level of service,” said Cochran. “Are you going to be as effective and efficient?"

Marshall feels he can speak on the topic because of his upbringing with a cop as his father.

He said, "The most dangerous thing my dad did was to respond to some type of domestic violence typically involving somebody with a shotgun was drunk on the porch, is going to kill his wife then commit suicide and my dad was the guy that had to go talk that gun out of the person's hand."

He said there should be specialists within the department to help when needed.

"He had to be a traffic cop, a marital counselor, he had to work with people with mental problems, a social worker, and a fireman. All those things, something I don't think we ask any profession to do."

Marshall mentioned the impact that mental health has in all of this. He is working towards helping with federal money but that there is an underlying issue that needs to be discussed.

"What my hope would be is if we can take better care of mental health problems. Right now in Kansas, I think it's one of our biggest challenges,” said Marshall. “We're spending so many resources on police officers treating the symptoms rather than the disease itself."