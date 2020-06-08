TPD attempting to identify individuals involved in violent protest

The Topeka Police Department is asking the public to help identify a few more individuals involved in June 1's violent protest.

TPD posted the above photos on their Facebook page. They want to identify the pictured individuals in regard to criminal damage and incitement to riot.

They identified another person involved as Joshua Simon, who was booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

They are offering up to $2,000 through Crime Stoppers.

They ask anyone with information to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.