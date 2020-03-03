TPD asks for help identifying suspect in downtown burglary

Topeka Police are asking for your help identifying the person who burglarized a downtown business.

In a post on the TPD Facebook page, they said the person in the photograph is wanted in connection to burglarizing Reliant Apparel at 631 S Kansas Ave between February 29th and March 2nd.

The man in the photo is wearing what looks like black pants, a dark jacket over a blue hoodie, black shoes, white gloves and had a flashlight on his head.

They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007 or send an e-mail to telltpd@topeka.org.