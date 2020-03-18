TPD arrests man after a disturbance and van crash

One person was taken into custody after police responded to gunshots being fired in a disturbance near 13th and SW Wayne in Topeka.

A man that people said was involved in the disturbance was driving a gray van and had crashed into several cars there, just after 7:30 last night. The driver of the van got out and ran away from the scene of the crash, but was found a short time later, and not far away.

He was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital for minor injuries suffered in the car crash. . Officers have not found anyone in the area who had been struck by gunfire. At least one residence was struck.

Police are continuing their investigation into this, and ask for your tips on the CrimeStoppers line, 234-0007.