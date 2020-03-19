TPD announces changes in non-emergency calls

The Topeka Police Department is temporarily changing the way it responds to non-emergency calls after a local disaster emergency declaration in Shawnee County.

Calls for service will be prioritized by placing the greatest emphasis on emergency calls.

Effective immediately, and until further notice, individuals involved in non-injury crashes and other non-emergency calls for service are asked to call 785-368-9551 and speak to an officer over the phone to make a report.

Citizens are can make reports in person at the Topeka Police Department, 320 S Kansas Ave.

This process is similar to the walk-in accident reporting phase. It is important to note, the front desk is protected by glass and is in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Citizens are also able to use the online citizen reporting form at www.topeka.org/tpd/citizen-reporting/ to make various non-emergency reports.

The phone lines and online reporting forms are being monitored by multiple officers.

Emergency calls, those which involve an immediate threat to a person or property should be reported to 911.

“I want the citizens of Topeka to know that we remain fully operational and open for business 24/7," said Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran. "Our lobby remains open to the public for non-emergency reports. You can rely on the Topeka Police Department during this time"

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 -- including fever, cough and shortness of breath -- are asked to let the dispatcher know so precautions can be taken.

Officers may wear masks, surgical gowns and other protective gear depending on the nature of the call for service.

Topeka Police Department said it continues to evaluate how it can best serve the community during this time. More information is available on the police department's social media sites.