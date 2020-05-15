TPD and Shawnee County Sheriff's honor fallen officers

Officers from the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office gathered today to honor their fallen officers.

Police Chief Bill Cochran and Sheriff Brian Hill laid a wreath on the memorial outside the law enforcement center.

This is National Peace Officers Memorial Week set aside to honor local, state and federal officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

In Topeka, 11 police officers have been killed in the line of duty since 1912.

The public local, state and national memorial ceremonies were canceled this year, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Governor Kelly today placed a wreath at the Kansas law enforcement memorial on the statehouse grounds.