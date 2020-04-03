TPD and Shawnee Co. in walk-in accident reporting phase, or Phase III

Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff Office have been in the Walk-In Accident Reporting Phase, also known as Phase III, since they changed their policies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They want to remind drivers that due to the slick road conditions, the order is still in place.

During the walk-in accident reporting phase,officers and Deputies will only respond and investigate accidents that fall under the parameters listed below:

- Injury, possible injury or death to any person

- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

- Hit-and-run incidents

- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

- Any hazardous material situation

- When the accident results in major traffic congestion

- When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9200 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.

The Topeka Police Department would like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

The Sheriff adds these SAFETY tips:

Slow down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.

Avoid quick braking or acceleration.

Find out about driving conditions before you go.

Every time - buckle up!

Turn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.

You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.