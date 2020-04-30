TPD: One man fatally shoots another, then killed by witness in self-defense

Topeka Police say a man found dead shot and killed another man hours earlier.

TPD says a witness to the shooting then fired at Zennie Vasser, Jr. in self-defense, fatally wounding him.

The first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of SE 14th. TPD say witnesses heard several gunshots. They say their investigation found Vasser shot Mark Edwards, 37.

Edwards died from his injuries.

Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a resident found Vasser's body between houses about a half-block north of the shooting scene, near 1300 SE Locust.

TPD says they believe this is an isolated incident. No one has been arrested, and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.