TPD Academy closure linked to event at Lake Perry

The Shawnee County Health Department has determined a link between the TPD recruit who tested positive for COVID-19, and a group event at Lake Perry.

SCHD says an infected TPD recruit did not actually attend the event, but there is a link between them and some of the people who were infected when they went to the lake.

The presence of the infected recruit at the Topeka Police Department Recruit Academy Class means the academy was forced to temporarily shut down. All recruits have been told to quarantine.

Several cases linked to the one or more group events are currently under investigation.

The events took place in May, at least ten people from multiple counties and two states were confirmed infected. At least two additional people were infected by coming in contact with them.

SCHD says it appears the gatherings violated the statewide stay-at-home orders in place at the time.

“This is a strong reminder of how easy it is to be infected by this virus”, said Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, Shawnee County Health Officer. “It is also an example of how disregarding the orders of public health authorities may result in a cascade of events leading to large disruptions and exposure to the virus for multiple people.”

Over 20 people have been quarantined because of their exposure to the virus at the Lake Perry gatherings.

“It is unfortunate that precious public health resources now must be used to investigate dozens of cases and exposures that could have been prevented, had people followed the orders issued by public health authorities,” said Linda Ochs, the Shawnee County Health Department Director.

***The Shawnee County Health Department urges anyone who visited the public areas (including restrooms) at Lake Perry between May 2 and May 10 who exhibits symptoms of COVID-19 disease to contact their health care provider and alert them that they may have been exposed to the virus.***