TPD search several homes, take 5 into custody

The Topeka Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol reported to a home on the southwest block of 5th and Polk just after 4 o’clock on Wednesday, to conduct a search after receiving a warrant.

TPD and KHP searched several homes in the area that they believe are related to a recent crime.

“This is a follow up if you saw earlier we were out at another address and I can tell you today we have served two search warrants on two different properties related to a recent personal crime.” Said Lieutenant Aaron Jones with Topeka Police.

Several people were taken into custody during their investigation.

“I’m not going to get into the details of the crime yet because we are still interviewing people and moving forward with the investigation. We have taken five people into custody and they are talking with the detectives right now.”

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details as they are made available to us.

