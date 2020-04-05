Topeka's pet nursing hotel gives viewers a virtual tour

One local business found a creative way to give viewers a peak into their new business.

The Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel had its grand opening scheduled for Sunday, April 5th, and planned to open to the public Monday, April 6th, but with the precautions that need to be taken with social distance, they gave viewers a debut, virtual tour on Facebook live instead. Even door prizes were still given away virtually.

The Pet Nursing Hotel held its ground-breaking in September. Since then, the facility has developed with new suites, along with dog begs inside of them, and a few treats when the pets arrive.

It's Topeka's first pet hospice hotel creating a home away for the elderly, sick, or recovering cats and dogs.

"So, what I wanted to do is give everybody a sense of what's going on inside and will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week, offering a service that no one else in the country is offering for dogs and cats that have special needs," Leslie Flueranges, Owner of TLC emphasized.

The Pet Nursing hotel will offer daycare, overnight boarding, long-term care options, and enabling pet parents to go to work or on a trip, including special services of bereavement counseling.

The TLC Pet Nursing hotel plans to open to the public as soon as they are able to do so.

In the meantime, TLC says you can donate through the Topeka Community Foundation or TLC Facebook page.