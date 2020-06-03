TFI Family Services expands to Texas

TFI Family Services announces the expansion of the program to children and families in Texas.

The agency will now provide case management services in Texas through its 2INgage program which will include a 30-county region in the state.

TFI started as a rural day camp for kids outside of Emporia, and has grown to be one of the largest child welfare organizations in the Unites States. The agency serves families in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and now Texas.

“Due to the hard work of staff and an agency-wide commitment to excellence, TFI has become a leading child welfare agency providing a broad array of services to families across the United States. Our staff improves lives across the country daily because regardless of which state we are in, TFI is devoted to strengthening families. In Texas, we are so excited to continue to partner with DFPS through CBC,” says Michael Patrick, TFI President and CEO.

Due to the recent expansion, offices in Abilene and Wichita Falls have been expanded and there will be new offices opening in Brownwood, Sweetwater, Graham and Bowie.

TFI recently started providing foster care case management services in southeast and southcentral Kansas. The agency is currently try8ing to recruit foster families to provide children with loving homes. Foster parents are essential to the TFI and Kansas children.

To learn more about TFI Family Services or to find out how to become a foster parent call 1-833-7FOSTER.

