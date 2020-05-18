TFI Family Services, Inc. announces new Director of Care Management

TFI Family Services, Inc. has announced that Ashley Burnett will be the new Director of Care Management.

Burnett has returned to TFI with extensive experience and knowledge of the Kansas child welfare system.

Previously Burnett was an Intake Specialist and Supervisor with TFI for seven years. Before her return she was a Child Protection Specialist with the Kansas Department of Children and Families for three years.

“Ashley brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new position both from the private and public sector,” says Jennifer Sannan, TFI Vice President of Administrative Services. “A passion to do what’s best for children and families has always been the foundation of Ashley’s professional approach and I look forward to her leadership in a challenging process.”

As Director of Care Management, Burnett will be responsible for care management, utilization review, intake and placement functions of the agency.

Burnett received her Bachelor of General Studies minoring in Psychology from the University of Kansas in 2006 and went on to earn her Master’s in Counseling Psychology from the University of Kansas in 2009.

For more on TFI or how to make a difference in the life of a child call 1-833-736-7837.