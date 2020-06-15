Swimming accident at Lake Perry, CPR performed on one person

Emergency personnel say a swimming incident at Lake Perry could have turned out much worse Monday afternoon, but everyone is walking away alive.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office, a large group renting a pontoon boat with a slide were swimming in Slough Creek Park.

A child went off the slide and could not get back to the boat. A person in their 30’s went after the child and went under water themselves.

That person was brought back onto the boat and CPR was performed.

The child was also recovered from the water, swallowed some water, but was okay.

The person in their 30’s was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies say the incident could have been prevented if life jackets would have been worn.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol, Jefferson County Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.