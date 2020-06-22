Swimmers cool off on Monday at Shawnee Parks and Rec, with new changes in place

Swimmers could finally cool off on Monday in Shawnee County's pools!

They officially reopened, four weeks late, due to COVID-19.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation spent the past few months preparing for the day people could dive in again.

"We had a lot of meetings talking about just like how we have to be safer this summer and the things we have to do, the training for cleaning and stuff. It is a lot different this year, but I think I'm willing to do it if it means opening the pool back up," lifeguard and swim instructor, Samantha Shea said.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation pools are operating at 50 percent capacity.

It's not the only change they made to take precautions against spreading coronavirus, but swimmers were ready to jump in!

"We came 30 minutes early to get in line and we thought it was going to be quite a line,and we wanted to make sure that we could get in today and We live in Leavenworth and nothing is open," a swimmer at the park, Katelin Meyers said.

Samantha Shea says safety breaks give staff members a chance to clean the commonly-touched areas, "At the top of the hour, we shut everything down and we'll sanitize the slides, the railings and the stairs and the chairs and every thirty minutes, we have the guards sanitize the bathrooms."

"I see them doing cleaning and shutting it down every hour and wiping down everything so that definitely makes me feel comfortable to bring my daughter and her friends out today," Meyers added.

Even at 50 percent capacity, social distancing is still recommended.

"We won't have a lot of people come in, but we do leave it upon the patrons to socially distance, obviously like we can't make everyone stay spread out so we just ask that the patrons take that in their own hands and make sure their being careful," Shea explained.

"People do see that they are taking the precautions, so its a safe place for their families to come out," Meyers said. "It's better to sit down for a good 10 to 15 minutes, while they clean, then not being able to come at all, so I really hope the community respects that decision of the park."

Rossville pool is the only pool that remains closed as it's undergoing repairs.

Here's a list of the pool that are open.