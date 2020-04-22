Suspect shot by officer out of hospital, booked into jail

Topeka Police say a man shot by an officer during a traffic stop was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 19, was then immediately booked into the Shawnee Co. jail on charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing, criminal damage, failure to stop at a stop sign, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Topeka Police say an officer pulled over Owens Sunday afternoon near SW 12th and Buchanan.

During the stop, they say he started to drive away, dragging the officer for a short distance. The officer then pulled his weapon, and shot Owens once.

Authorities say the officer became free, and the car continued about a block before crashing into a home.

The officer was treated at the scene, while Owens was taken to the hospital.

The Kansas City Kansas Police Department has been called in to investigate the shooting.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran says the officer was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted which is department policy.