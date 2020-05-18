Suspect shoots at homeowner during burglary

The Shawnee County Sheriff Office is investigating after a suspect burglarizing a home fired shots at the home owner.

Deputies responded to the call in the 10000 block of SE Paulen Road at 2:08 p.m. on Monday, May 18.

While at home, the owner heard noises in the house and discovered two male suspects inside the house. One suspect shot at the victim as they fled the scene.

The victim was unharmed.

Suspects allegedly stole a cell phone and a rifle from the residence.

Both suspects fled in a dark gray or black midsized SUV. One is described as a male, dirty blond buzzed hair with possible facial hair, approximately 6’1, 170 pounds and Caucasian.

This suspect could potentially be linked to two residential burglaries that occurred in Osage County earlier in the day.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

