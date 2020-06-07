Suspect of Friday stabbing in Topeka arrested Sunday morning

Topeka Police located and arrested a man Sunday morning involved in a stabbing Friday in west Topeka.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of SW Edgewater Terrace just after 4 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.

They found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, Victorio Peres, 37, was known to the victim and officers began a search.

Around 2:30 Sunday morning, Peres was located in the 1000 block of SW Garfield Ave.

Topeka Police took him into custody and he was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Battery and Battery.