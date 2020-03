Senate President Susan Wagle's daughter Dr. Julia Scott, has died of myeloma, Wagle announced today.

Scott, who was 38 at the time of her death had been fighting the rare cancer for four years. She is survived by her husband and four children.

Scott was a physician at Stormont Vail Hospital and was described by her mother as "an incredibly caring and compassionate soul who was loved by all who knew her".

Funeral arrangements are pending.